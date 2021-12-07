SkyView
Man accused of stealing food delivery vehicle arrested

Police say around 9:30 a.m. John Bailey, 37, stole a Toyota Sequoia while it was unattended on 1941 Blossom Street, near Five Points.(Columbia Police Department)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department arrested a man who was accused of stealing a food delivery vehicle Monday.

Police say around 9:30 a.m. John Bailey, 37, stole a Toyota Sequoia while it was unattended on 1941 Blossom Street, near Five Points.

Bailey has been charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving under suspension, and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, according to police.

The victim who officials say owned the vehicle, left his car running with the key still in the ignition. According to police, the victim noticed the suspect inside of his car, and attempted to stop him from driving away, but was unsuccessful.

Police say the victim then asked another driver nearby for help and they followed the suspect while calling 9-1-1. Then, according to officials, the victim’s vehicles description was broadcast over the CPD’s radio, and a local officer spotted the suspect driving the car.

According to the Columbia Police Department, when the officer spotted the suspect and the vehicle, a traffic stop was initiated and other officers assisted. Five minutes later Bailey and the vehicle were stopped on Gervais and Huger Streets, where police say the suspect was immediately arrested.

The Columbia Police Department reminds Columbia locals of tips to stay safe during these incidents:

  • Don’t leave your car running and unattended.
  • Don’t leave keys in the ignition or anywhere inside of a vehicle
  • Lock your car, set the alarm and take all keys and key fobs.
  • Report a stolen car with local enforcement immediately
  • Take an updated photo of your vehicle. If your vehicle is stolen, the picture can assist officers with recovery efforts
  • Do not take police matters into your own hands

