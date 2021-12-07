SkyView
Disabled vehicle stalls traffic on I-26(SCDOT)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A disabled vehicle on I-26 West has stalled traffic and closed the right lane.

According to SCDOT, the disabled vehicle is 1 mile west of Exit 101A (US-76 and 176 Westbound-Broad River Road West-Irmo).

Expect delays and seek alternate routes as officials work to clear the vehicle and get traffic moving again.

