Chevy Chase surprises customers at Raising Cane’s fast-food restaurant in Charleston

By WYFF News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WYFF) - Charleston residents got quite a surprise when they went to a local fast-food restaurant and Chevy Chase was serving them in the drive-thru.

Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s locations to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.

He was in town for a special screening of his holiday classic, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

A few lucky customers were able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there.

