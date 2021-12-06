SkyView
West Columbia man accused of shooting man to death, to be charged

Mark Anthony Festus Scheibler
Mark Anthony Festus Scheibler(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia man has been accused of shooting a man to death, deputies say.

Mark Scheibler, 46, will be charged with murder, arson, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on the evidence investigations collected and interview detectives conducted with witnesses, Scheibler fatally shot Jimmy Ferney Johnson at Mr. Johnson’s home on Mac Circle at about 7 a.m. Nov. 27,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Ferney also set fire to Mr. Johnson’s camper that was near his home.”

A wave of tips from the community helped detectives investigate Scheibler as a suspect.

“At the outset of our investigation, we had very little information to go on,” said Koon. “We’re thankful to those in our community who stepped up with anonymous tips. Those proved to be very helpful to us.”

Investigators say Scheibler is being held in Richland County on charges from another case. They expect him to be formally charged in Lexington County later this week.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

