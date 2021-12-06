SkyView
SCDPS: 11 killed on SC roadways over weekend

This period was between Friday, Dec. 3 beginning at 6 p.m. running through Sunday, Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m.(MGN/WGEM)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced 11 people were killed on South Carolina roadways over the weekend.

This period was between Friday, Dec. 3 beginning at 6 p.m. running through Sunday, Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m.

For any additional details about the fatalities, view the most recent Weekend Report.

For any confirmation on fatality information, please contact the appropriate county coroner’s office.

