SC Highway Patrol looking for hit-and-run suspect in fatal crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Sunday after a hit-and-run on US-321, according to officials.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an unknown vehicle was traveling north on US-321 toward Crane Church Rd around 2:30 a.m. and killed a pedestrian. According to officials, the suspect left the scene.

At this time, officials say the vehicle may have damage to the right front headlight, and could possibly be missing the passenger side mirror.

🚨Richland County🚨 We need your help, please share! pic.twitter.com/xCMBXrviy7 — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) December 6, 2021

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle could either be a 2002-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 2002-2009 GMC Envoy, 2002-2004 Oldsmobile Bravada, 2002-2009 Buick Rainier, or a 2003-2007 Chevrolet SSR.

Anyone with information on the accident is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to the South Carolina Highway Patrol by calling 803-896-9621 or to Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

