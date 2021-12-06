Reports: Brent Venables is Oklahoma’s next head coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson braces for significant change. Multiple reports reveal Oklahoma has agreed to terms to hire Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its next head coach.

According to reports, the Sooners’ top brass visited with Venables at coach V’s home to close the deal.

LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehousehttps://t.co/4EtSV0Q0Cs pic.twitter.com/JdniIpr0jm — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 5, 2021

TigerNet’s David Hood was at the Anderson airport tonight and watched Venables board the plane with his family and the Oklahoma University President and AD.

OU had a new head coach. I was at the airport when Brent Venables and family boarded the OU plane. Spoke to his sons.... Entire family headed to Norman tonight — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 6, 2021

Venables replaces Lincoln Riley, who left last week to take over Southern Cal.

The move reunites Venables with the Sooners. He served as OU’s defensive coordinator for 13 seasons, from 1999 thru 2011, while under former head coach Bob Stoops.

So happy for coach. He deserves it more than anyone. Hardest working man I have ever known. Y'all take care of him!! @OU_Football — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) December 6, 2021

The 2016 Broyles Award winner has been a winner everywhere he’s worked. In his 26 seasons as a full-time assistant coach, his teams have had 26 winning seasons, including this past one in Tiger Town. Venables has coached in eight national championship games, including helping Clemson to two national titles, since arriving in Tiger Town in 2012.

Clemson’s defense crushed ACC foes during his time with the Tigers. This past season marked the fifth time the Clemson Tigers led the league in total defense in the last six years.

His unit was instrumental in the Tigers six-straight ACC championships and College Football Playoff appearances (2015-2020).

In July, the Clemson Board of Trustees approved a $2.5 million contract extension for Venables through the 2025 season, making him the highest-paid assistant. Later that same month, he said it was ‘probably accurate’ that he’d given more thought to leaving for a head coaching opening this offseason than in any other year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.