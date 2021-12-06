Lexington Co. student charged after threatening schools, officials say

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A student of Gilbert High School has been charged after making threats Thursday about wearing a trench coat and “shooting up” other elementary schools and middle schools in Lexington County, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say a 14-year-old male made the threat while riding the bus to school Thursday, and another student overheard, then told school administrators.

An incident report was filed, and Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says the student who came forward should be commended.

“They heard something and reported all the details to someone who could immediately step in and take action to make sure everyone stayed safe,” Koon said.

Deputies say there was not any imminent danger to students, faculty, or the campus.

However, they say this is another example of how the Sheriff’s Department and Lexington School District One share the responsibility to protect everyone who works and learns at a school.

The student charged was released to the custody of his parents and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

