Irmo home at total loss after fire, no injuries reported

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo and Columbia Fire Departments are on the scene of a house fire that left a home at a total loss Monday morning in Irmo.

The fire took place on Wychwood Road near Chadford Road, according to officials.

Officials say that the fire started in the kitchen as the homeowner left the stove on when he went to the store.

No injuries were reported. The wife and 16-year-old child of the homeowner were inside at the time but made it out safely.

This story will be updated as WIS continues to monitor the situation for more details.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.