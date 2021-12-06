SkyView
Irmo home at total loss after fire, no injuries reported

By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo and Columbia Fire Departments are on the scene of a house fire that left a home at a total loss Monday morning in Irmo.

The fire took place on Wychwood Road near Chadford Road, according to officials.

Officials say that the fire started in the kitchen as the homeowner left the stove on when he went to the store.

No injuries were reported. The wife and 16-year-old child of the homeowner were inside at the time but made it out safely.

This story will be updated as WIS continues to monitor the situation for more details.

