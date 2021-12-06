Graham, McMaster remember Bob Dole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster posted a tribute to Republican political icon Bob Dole Sunday.

Dole died at 98 after a 10-month battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

“Senator Bob Dole was an extraordinary leader who lived a life committed to service both in our armed forces and in elected office,” McMaster said on Twitter. “Our country will greatly miss him. Please join me in praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Elizabeth Dole posted news of her husband’s passing on social media.

Dole overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham also released a statement on Dole’s passing Sunday:

Like most in his generation, Bob Dole was willing to sacrifice everything for his country.

As a soldier, he suffered horrendous injuries for the cause of defeating Nazi Germany.

As a political leader, he was one of the strongest voices for a strong national defense and made America a better place.

He was instrumental in the passage of the Americans With Disabilities Act because he understood their needs.

He led the Republican Party with honor and passion for common-sense conservatism.

He found middle ground when required for the good of our nation.

On a personal note, he was a dear friend and served as Chair of my first campaign for the Senate. He was always helpful and supportive.

Bob Dole was one of the giants of the Senate and one of the bravest of the brave. He has now reaped the benefits of a well-lived life and eternal peace in heaven.

To Elizabeth and the entire Dole clan: please know that millions of Americans have you in their prayers. Bob Dole was loved and respected, and his life was as good as it gets.

Dole announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

President Joe Biden said he visited the Doles shortly after the lung cancer diagnosis. In a statement, Biden praised Dole’s service.

“In the Senate, though we often disagreed, he never hesitated to work with me or other Democrats when it mattered most,” Biden said.

Biden also said, in part:

Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend. But I am grateful for the times we shared, and for the friendship Jill and I and our family have built with Liddy and the entire Dole family.

Bob was a man to be admired by Americans. He had an unerring sense of integrity and honor. May God bless him, and may our nation draw upon his legacy of decency, dignity, good humor, and patriotism for all time.

During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too.

