First Alert Forecast: Tracking big weather changes, with cooling temperatures and scattered rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking some rain in your First Alert Forecast this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, a few isolated showers are possible as a cold front crosses the Midlands. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

· Get ready for some huge changes with our weather over the next few days.

· With the cold front to our south, we’ll see a few isolated showers in the Midlands Tuesday. Rain chances are around 20%. It will also be cool with highs in the mid 50s.

· A frontal system to our south will push a few more showers in our forecast Wednesday. Rain chances are around 60%. A rumble of thunder is possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

· Thursday looks a bit drier. We’ll see sunshine with temperatures in the upper 50s.

· More unsettled weather moves in by Friday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers.

· Next weekend, more showers are possible in the area.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re finally tracking a better opportunity for scattered showers in the Midlands this week. We’re also tracking a big temperature drop!

Tonight, a cold front will cross the Midlands. A few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

With the front to our south on Tuesday, we’ll have some cool weather in the area. Highs will reach the 50s. At the same time, moisture will be around, giving way to a few showers here and there. Rain chances are around 20% during the day. Later Tuesday night, rain chances will be going up to about 40%.

Wednesday still brings the best opportunity for scattered rain in the Midlands.

A frontal system to our south will move toward our area, spreading moisture in our direction. Scattered rain is in your forecast. Again, remember that the rain will be scattered. Rain chances are around 60%, which means some communities will not receive as much rain. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s.

Thursday looks a bit drier. In fact, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s.

Unsettled weather begins moving back into the forecast Friday into the weekend.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Friday with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Some showers are possible this weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday: More Clouds Than Sun. Slight Chance of Rain (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (60%). Isolated Thunderstorm Possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Still Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: More Clouds Than Sun. Chance of rain (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs near 60.

