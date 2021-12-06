SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Alcorn Middle School administrators made aware of potential threat, CPD continues to investigate

Alcorn Middle School administrators were made aware of a potential threat sent over a text...
Alcorn Middle School administrators were made aware of a potential threat sent over a text message Monday, according to officials.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alcorn Middle School administrators were made aware of a potential threat sent over a text message Monday, according to officials.

The Executive Director of Communications for Richland County School District One, Karen E. York says the district and the Columbia Police Department investigated the threat, and continue to investigate.

According to police, the threat is not believed to have been credible. York says there was also an additional presence of officers on campus today as a safety precaution.

Alcorn Middle School proceeded with normal school operations Monday, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Gamecocks and Tar Heels will battle for the Carolinas in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Battle of the Carolinas: South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Now, Confidence has grown into a global brand offering GaBBY Bows, plant-based haircare...
Columbia 15-year-old celebrates her business’s grand opening
The fire took place on Wychwood Road near Chadford Road, according to officials.
Irmo home at total loss after fire, no injuries reported
The Tigers and Cyclones have never met in a football game, creating history between the programs.
No. 19 Clemson to play Iowa State in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Latest News

A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Sunday after a hit-and-run on US-321, according to...
SC Highway Patrol looking for hit-and-run suspect in fatal crash
A student of Gilbert High School has been charged after making threats Thursday about wearing a...
Lexington Co. student charged after threatening schools, officials say
North Charleston police officials said around noon on Monday officers were called after a...
School officials find loaded gun in bookbag at N. Charleston High School
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.7%