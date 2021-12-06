Alcorn Middle School administrators made aware of potential threat, CPD continues to investigate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alcorn Middle School administrators were made aware of a potential threat sent over a text message Monday, according to officials.

The Executive Director of Communications for Richland County School District One, Karen E. York says the district and the Columbia Police Department investigated the threat, and continue to investigate.

According to police, the threat is not believed to have been credible. York says there was also an additional presence of officers on campus today as a safety precaution.

Alcorn Middle School proceeded with normal school operations Monday, according to officials.

