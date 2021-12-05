SkyView
Reports: South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Head coach Shane Beamer led the team to a 6-6 record in his first season, four more wins than...
Head coach Shane Beamer led the team to a 6-6 record in his first season, four more wins than last year's team, putting USC in its first bowl game in three years.(Wes Wilson | South Carolina Athletics)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Reports say South Carolina will play North Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Head coach Shane Beamer led the team to a 6-6 record in his first season, four more wins than last year’s team, putting USC in its first bowl game in three years.

Following the crushing 30-0 loss against Clemson, USC was predicted to head to a handful of bowl games, ranging from the First Responder Bowl in Dallas to the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa -- or what most early projections pointed to -- the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

Sure enough, that’s where they landed.

The Gamecocks last played in the Mayo Bowl (formerly the Belk Bowl) in 2018 against Virginia. They suffered a 28-0 shutout loss in that matchup in a season that ended with a 7-6 record under former head coach Will Muschamp.

The game will take place Thursday, December 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

