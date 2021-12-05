Clemson to play Iowa State in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson is headed to Orlando for their final contest of 2021.

The Tigers will face the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Iowa State vs. Clemson in Cheez-It Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. With Iowa in Citrus, the entire state of Iowa may be in Orlando for the holidays



Live updates of every bowl matchup. Follow along here:https://t.co/qNeB1xqENu — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021

The Tigers and Cyclones have never met in a football game, creating history between the programs and surely an exciting matchup between the two well-coached teams.

Clemson has won four of its last five games against Big 12 opponents, including postseason victories against Oklahoma in 2014 and 2015 in Clemson’s last two contests against Big 12 foes.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campell has led the team to five consecutive bowl games.

Dabo Swinney looks to extend Clemson’s streak of winning 10 or more games to 11. They finished No. 19 in the final CFB rankings.

The Cheez-It Bowl is set to take place on Wednesday, December 29th.

