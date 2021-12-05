SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Clemson to play Iowa State in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl

The Tigers and Cyclones have never met in a football game, creating history between the programs.
The Tigers and Cyclones have never met in a football game, creating history between the programs.(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson is headed to Orlando for their final contest of 2021.

The Tigers will face the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Tigers and Cyclones have never met in a football game, creating history between the programs and surely an exciting matchup between the two well-coached teams.

Clemson has won four of its last five games against Big 12 opponents, including postseason victories against Oklahoma in 2014 and 2015 in Clemson’s last two contests against Big 12 foes.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campell has led the team to five consecutive bowl games.

Dabo Swinney looks to extend Clemson’s streak of winning 10 or more games to 11. They finished No. 19 in the final CFB rankings.

The Cheez-It Bowl is set to take place on Wednesday, December 29th.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Now, Confidence has grown into a global brand offering GaBBY Bows, plant-based haircare...
Columbia 15-year-old celebrates her business’s grand opening
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary
Aiken crime
Coroner identifies 16-year-old shot dead in parking lot of Aiken McDonald’s
WIS Christmas Parade
Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade returns for 68th appearance

Latest News

After a decade by Dabo Swinney’s side, Brent Venables is moving on.
Reports: Brent Venables finalizing deal to become Oklahoma HC
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first...
Bama remains king, rolls past No. 1 Georgia for SEC title
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Josh Vann (6) during an NCAA football game in Charlotte,...
Five Gamecocks named to PFF All-SEC Squads
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates players after a score during the first half of...
Clemson blanks South Carolina for 7th straight win in Palmetto Bowl