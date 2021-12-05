Reports: Brent Venables finalizing deal to become Oklahoma HC

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - After a decade by Dabo Swinney’s side, Brent Venables is moving on.

Multiple reports on Sunday morning, including from ESPN and The Athletic have pegged Clemson’s longtime defensive coordinator as the next head coach at the University of Oklahoma.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported as of Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma officials are flying to Clemson to finalize the deal.

SOURCE: OU brass is en route to Clemson and working to finalize a deal to make Tigers DC Brent Venables the next head coach at Oklahoma. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 5, 2021

Venables’s departure will end a ten-year tenure at Clemson that saw the 50-year-old engineer one of college football’s most dominant defenses.

Venables takes over for Lincoln Riley, who left last weekend for USC.

ESPN’s Chris Low reports that Venables’ top choice for the offensive coordinator is Ole Miss’ Jeff Lebby, currently the quarterback’s coach and offensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

Veteran Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has emerged as the top target for the @OU_Football head coaching job, and the two sides could finalize a deal as early as today. Ole Miss’ Jeff Lebby is Venables’ top choice as offensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 5, 2021

The 2016 Broyles Award winner as college football’s top assistant coach, Venables had been selective over the years, turning down overtures from programs across the country looking to tap him for head coach, including Auburn last offseason, but Norman proved too difficult to turn down.

The Salina, KS. native returns to the Sooner State, where he spent more than a decade of his career prior to coming to Clemson. From 1999-2011, Venables spent 13 seasons with the Sooners, serving under his former coach Bob Stoops from their Kansas State days.

His arrival at Clemson coincided with the program’s sharp rise into a national title contender, as he helped the Tigers to six straight ACC titles and two national championships between 2015-2020. Clemson has finished in the top 25 nationally in points allowed in each of the last nine seasons, including six seasons in the top 10.

In July, the Clemson Board of Trustees approved a $2.5 million contract extension for Venables through the 2025 season, which made him the highest-paid assistant in the country. That same month, he said it was ‘probably accurate’ that he’d given more thought to leaving for a head coaching opening this offseason than in any other year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.