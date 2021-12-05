SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Reports: Brent Venables finalizing deal to become Oklahoma HC

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is leaving to become the next head coach of Oklahoa.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is leaving to become the next head coach of Oklahoa.(WYFF)
By Marc Whiteman
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - After a decade by Dabo Swinney’s side, Brent Venables is moving on.

Multiple reports on Sunday morning, including from ESPN and The Athletic have pegged Clemson’s longtime defensive coordinator as the next head coach at the University of Oklahoma.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported as of Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma officials are flying to Clemson to finalize the deal.

Venables’s departure will end a ten-year tenure at Clemson that saw the 50-year-old engineer one of college football’s most dominant defenses.

Venables takes over for Lincoln Riley, who left last weekend for USC.

ESPN’s Chris Low reports that Venables’ top choice for the offensive coordinator is Ole Miss’ Jeff Lebby, currently the quarterback’s coach and offensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

The 2016 Broyles Award winner as college football’s top assistant coach, Venables had been selective over the years, turning down overtures from programs across the country looking to tap him for head coach, including Auburn last offseason, but Norman proved too difficult to turn down.

The Salina, KS. native returns to the Sooner State, where he spent more than a decade of his career prior to coming to Clemson. From 1999-2011, Venables spent 13 seasons with the Sooners, serving under his former coach Bob Stoops from their Kansas State days.

His arrival at Clemson coincided with the program’s sharp rise into a national title contender, as he helped the Tigers to six straight ACC titles and two national championships between 2015-2020. Clemson has finished in the top 25 nationally in points allowed in each of the last nine seasons, including six seasons in the top 10.

In July, the Clemson Board of Trustees approved a $2.5 million contract extension for Venables through the 2025 season, which made him the highest-paid assistant in the country. That same month, he said it was ‘probably accurate’ that he’d given more thought to leaving for a head coaching opening this offseason than in any other year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Now, Confidence has grown into a global brand offering GaBBY Bows, plant-based haircare...
Columbia 15-year-old celebrates her business’s grand opening
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary
Aiken crime
Coroner identifies 16-year-old shot dead in parking lot of Aiken McDonald’s
WIS Christmas Parade
Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade returns for 68th appearance

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first...
Bama remains king, rolls past No. 1 Georgia for SEC title
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Josh Vann (6) during an NCAA football game in Charlotte,...
Five Gamecocks named to PFF All-SEC Squads
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates players after a score during the first half of...
Clemson blanks South Carolina for 7th straight win in Palmetto Bowl
Palmetto Bowl
Gamecocks, Tigers ‘Palmetto Bowl’ officially sold out