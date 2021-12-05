SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady fired

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With only a handful of games left in the season, the Carolina Panthers have let go of one of their own.

The team announced Sunday offensive coordinator Joe Brady would no longer be working with the team.

“I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change,” said head coach Matt Rhule. “I’m very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half.”

Brady was hired by the team in 2020 after working at Louisiana State University.

Related: Carolina Panthers hire LSU passing coordinator Joe Brady as offensive coordinator

The Panthers will play their next game Sunday, Dec. 12. Offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will step in Brady’s place as OC for the final five games of the season.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Now, Confidence has grown into a global brand offering GaBBY Bows, plant-based haircare...
Columbia 15-year-old celebrates her business’s grand opening
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary
Aiken crime
Coroner identifies 16-year-old shot dead in parking lot of Aiken McDonald’s
WIS Christmas Parade
Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade returns for 68th appearance

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - A better chance of rain this week with lower temperatures
15-year-old
VIDEO: 15-year-old opens her own storefront
parade
VIDEO: Columbia Holiday Parade Promo
Aiken crime
Coroner identifies 16-year-old shot dead in parking lot of Aiken McDonald’s
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm for the weekend - Better chance for rain next week