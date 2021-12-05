FIRST ALERT - A better chance of rain this week with lower temperatures
First Alert Headlines
- Unsettled weather will stick around for most of the week
- We are expecting daytime highs in the 50s Tuesday - Thursday
- Rain chances are expected for most of the week also
First Alert Summary
If you have been waiting for some rain, I think you will like this week. We have several days with rain in the forecast.
A few showers are possible Monday as a weak cold front crosses the area. It doesn’t bring much rain, but will bring cooler weather for Tuesday-Thursday with highs in the 50s. Rain chances are around 20%. Later in the week, especially by Wednesday, rain chances will go up to 60%.
Forecast Update
Sunday: More clouds than sunshine with highs in the lower 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower or two. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances 20%
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s. A few spotty showers (30%)
Wednesday: Overcast with a 60% chance for rain. Highs in the 50s
Thursday: Clearing and cooler. Highs in the 50s
Friday: Skies will become Partly Cloudy, there is still a slight chance of rain in the forecast. Highs in the 60s
