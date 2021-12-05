SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Warming up today then cooling off with a good chance of rain by Wednesday

By Adam Clark
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a chance of some much needed rain this week! Expect roller coaster temps too!

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Headlines

  • Warm weather expected today with skies clearing.
  • Temps are cooling off Tuesday with highs in the low 50s and a brief shower possible.
  • Better chance of rain Wednesday (60%) with highs in the mid 50s.
  • Few Showers possible Thursday (20%) with upper 50s.
  • Temps warm back up Friday and Saturday with a better chance of rain.
wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Summary

Temps are mild this afternoon with breezy winds out of the west. Expect high in the mid 70s. We start the day with some clouds and fog and then see some clearing by the afternoon.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

Tonight a cold front passes through and brings a chance of some rain showers. Right now chances are around 40%. Amounts look to be minimal with only 0.05″ expected.

wis
wis(wis)

Tuesday will be much cooler with colder air coming in behind the cold front. Highs are in the low 50s. There’s a 20% chance of showers with partly cloudy skies.

wis
wis(wis)

Wednesday a short wave in the jet stream swings over and increases our chances of rain to 60%. Around a half inch is expected. Expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 40s.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

Thursday is a little warmer with highs reaching the upper 50s. We have a bit more sunshine as high pressure builds from the northwest. There’s still a 20% chance of a few showers.

Friday is warmer with highs reaching the upper 60s. There’s a 40% chance of some showers and even some thunder cannot be ruled out.

Forecast Update

Monday: Morning fog and then some afternoon clearing. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s. A few spotty showers (20%).

Wednesday: Overcast with a 60% chance for rain. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Clearing and cooler. Highs in the 50s. 20% chance of some spotty showers.

Friday: Skies will become Mostly Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

wis
wis(wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Gamecocks and Tar Heels will battle for the Carolinas in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Battle of the Carolinas: South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Now, Confidence has grown into a global brand offering GaBBY Bows, plant-based haircare...
Columbia 15-year-old celebrates her business’s grand opening
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
The Tigers and Cyclones have never met in a football game, creating history between the programs.
No. 19 Clemson to play Iowa State in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

first alert
First Alert Forecast 12/5
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm for the weekend - Better chance for rain next week
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Dry for your weekend, but rain returns next week
First Alert Forecast: Near-record warmth today - Better chance for rain next week
First Alert Forecast: Near-record warmth today - Better chance for rain next week