FIRST ALERT - Warming up today then cooling off with a good chance of rain by Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a chance of some much needed rain this week! Expect roller coaster temps too!

First Alert Headlines

Warm weather expected today with skies clearing.

Temps are cooling off Tuesday with highs in the low 50s and a brief shower possible.

Better chance of rain Wednesday (60%) with highs in the mid 50s.

Few Showers possible Thursday (20%) with upper 50s.

Temps warm back up Friday and Saturday with a better chance of rain.

First Alert Summary

Temps are mild this afternoon with breezy winds out of the west. Expect high in the mid 70s. We start the day with some clouds and fog and then see some clearing by the afternoon.

Tonight a cold front passes through and brings a chance of some rain showers. Right now chances are around 40%. Amounts look to be minimal with only 0.05″ expected.

Tuesday will be much cooler with colder air coming in behind the cold front. Highs are in the low 50s. There’s a 20% chance of showers with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday a short wave in the jet stream swings over and increases our chances of rain to 60%. Around a half inch is expected. Expect mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low 40s.

Thursday is a little warmer with highs reaching the upper 50s. We have a bit more sunshine as high pressure builds from the northwest. There’s still a 20% chance of a few showers.

Friday is warmer with highs reaching the upper 60s. There’s a 40% chance of some showers and even some thunder cannot be ruled out.

Forecast Update

Monday: Morning fog and then some afternoon clearing. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s. A few spotty showers (20%).

Wednesday: Overcast with a 60% chance for rain. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday: Clearing and cooler. Highs in the 50s. 20% chance of some spotty showers.

Friday: Skies will become Mostly Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

