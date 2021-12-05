‘Everyone’s getting out and seeing each other again’: Homes for the Holidays returns after pandemic hiatus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday, the Columbia community ushered in the holiday season with the return of a Christmastime tradition. The Homes for the Holidays Tour has been an annual happening for more than 25 years, but it was put on pause in 2020 due to the pandemic.

People from around the Midlands bought tickets to tour six historic homes in the Shandon and Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhoods in Downtown Columbia.

The tour committee partners with local businesses to provide food and drinks at each stop.

“It’s really special how the local businesses support the homeowners and just the community feel,” said Tour Committee Member Mary Lane Sloan.

Organizers say demand for the tour rose this year as many regulars missed participating last year.

“It’s such a tradition for the two of us,” said Eddie Listrom, who visited with her daughter and granddaughter. “We missed it so much! We get great ideas for our own homes.”

Along with spreading holiday cheer, the event shares funds with local organizations. This year, the tour comes with a new purpose.

“Normally, all the proceeds that we raise with this event go back into our local schools, but this year what we decided to do—not that our local schools still don’t need our support, but our businesses have been hit so hard that we decided to take the money we raise and offer it in grants to small businesses, especially local restaurants,” said Sloan.

The tour features new homes each year. Organizers say homes may repeat about once per decade, so every tour brings new sights.

Dane and Cindy Waund bought their Shandon-area home in 2016. They say they enjoyed volunteering with the tour in years’ past, but this year they decided to take part in showcasing their decorating skills.

“This year’s been kind of special, right? With COVID, it just seems like everyone’s getting out and seeing each other again. It’s charitable in terms of where the funds go, so it’s a neat event and it’s fun to be a part of,” said Dane.

Organizers hope to raise more than $10,000 that will go to support local businesses as they continue to recover from the financial hardships that 2020 brought.

