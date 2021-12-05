SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Everyone’s getting out and seeing each other again’: Homes for the Holidays returns after pandemic hiatus

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday, the Columbia community ushered in the holiday season with the return of a Christmastime tradition. The Homes for the Holidays Tour has been an annual happening for more than 25 years, but it was put on pause in 2020 due to the pandemic.

People from around the Midlands bought tickets to tour six historic homes in the Shandon and Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhoods in Downtown Columbia.

The tour committee partners with local businesses to provide food and drinks at each stop.

“It’s really special how the local businesses support the homeowners and just the community feel,” said Tour Committee Member Mary Lane Sloan.

Organizers say demand for the tour rose this year as many regulars missed participating last year.

“It’s such a tradition for the two of us,” said Eddie Listrom, who visited with her daughter and granddaughter. “We missed it so much! We get great ideas for our own homes.”

Along with spreading holiday cheer, the event shares funds with local organizations. This year, the tour comes with a new purpose.

“Normally, all the proceeds that we raise with this event go back into our local schools, but this year what we decided to do—not that our local schools still don’t need our support, but our businesses have been hit so hard that we decided to take the money we raise and offer it in grants to small businesses, especially local restaurants,” said Sloan.

The tour features new homes each year. Organizers say homes may repeat about once per decade, so every tour brings new sights.

Dane and Cindy Waund bought their Shandon-area home in 2016. They say they enjoyed volunteering with the tour in years’ past, but this year they decided to take part in showcasing their decorating skills.

“This year’s been kind of special, right? With COVID, it just seems like everyone’s getting out and seeing each other again. It’s charitable in terms of where the funds go, so it’s a neat event and it’s fun to be a part of,” said Dane.

Organizers hope to raise more than $10,000 that will go to support local businesses as they continue to recover from the financial hardships that 2020 brought.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Now, Confidence has grown into a global brand offering GaBBY Bows, plant-based haircare...
Columbia 15-year-old celebrates her business’s grand opening
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary
Aiken crime
Coroner identifies 16-year-old shot dead in parking lot of Aiken McDonald’s
WIS Christmas Parade
Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade returns for 68th appearance

Latest News

homes for holidays
VIDEO: Homes for the Holidays
Now, Confidence has grown into a global brand offering GaBBY Bows, plant-based haircare...
Columbia 15-year-old celebrates her business’s grand opening
Oy is a 9-year-old dachshund mix who will have his face and biography on a limited can of Bark...
Oy! Wins Bark Brew Beer Fundraising Contest
Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster invite you to join them for a Christmas...
You’re invited to the Governor’s Mansion Christmas Open House