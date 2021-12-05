SkyView
Bama remains king, rolls past No. 1 Georgia for SEC title

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Connor Lomis and Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, G.A. (WIS/AP) - Alabama is rolling again.

Their offense dismantled the nation’s best defense in the paramount matchup, defeating No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the SEC championship game Saturday.

The result likely sends both programs to the playoffs, which will be announced Sunday.

“You guys gave us a lot of positive rat poison,” Nick Saban bantered to reporters. “The rat poison you usually give us is fatal. But the rat poison you put out there this week was yummy.”

The reigning national champions gave Saban a chance to add to his record seven titles.

“The resiliency they’ve shown all year makes this so special,” Saban said. “Winning the game as we did last week, playing a game today to a level that most people probably didn’t expect, I’m really proud of this bunch. They’ve shown tremendous ability to overcome adversity all year long.”

Bryce Young made the Bulldog defense look silly, bolstering his Heisman Trophy chances. He ripped apart the nation’s best defense, throwing for a game-high 421 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s soooo good at avoiding the rush,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He buys time with his mobility and makes plays downfield. Give him credit. He did a tremendous job.”

The Crimson Tide’s defense played outstanding, picking off Stetson Bennett two times.

Alabama broke the game open with a pick-six in the fourth quarter and didn’t look back after that.

Georgia kept it close clawing back late yet time acted as their enemy, and it eventually faded.

Depending on the playoff seedings, the rivals could be headed for a rematch in the semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WIS/The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

