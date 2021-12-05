SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Alabama remain kings of SEC, roll past Georgia

This immediately puts Alabama in the conversation for the college playoffs.
This immediately puts Alabama in the conversation for the college playoffs.(Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, G.A. (WIS) - Alabama defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, taking the SEC Championship home in Atlanta on Saturday.

This immediately puts Alabama in the conversation for the college playoffs.

Alabama broke the game open with a pick-six in the fourth quarter and did not look back after that.

Georgia would keep it close trying to claw back late but simply could not cut into the lead, eventually running out of time.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw for a game-high 421 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Jameson Williams had a game-high 184 receiving yards while adding two touchdowns.

Alabamas defense played a critical role in the game as they picked off Stetson Bennett two times, one of those being the critical fourth-quarter pick-six.

Alabama won with a final of 41-24.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Traffic stalled for miles after crash on I-26
Crash on I-26 leads to death of pedestrian
Police pursuit of suspect in shoplifting causes wreck in Lexington
Shoplifting suspect fleeing from police causes wreck in Lexington
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Two crashes on I-26 East have blocked all lanes
Two crashes on I-26 East have blocked all lanes

Latest News

FILE - Chicago White Sox, right hander LaMarr Hoyt fires one to the plate in the first inning...
1983 AL Cy Young Award winner LaMarr Hoyt dies at 66
Honorary Starter Lee Elder speaks at a news briefing during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta...
Lee Elder, golf legend and first Black Masters competitor, dies at 87
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Josh Vann (6) during an NCAA football game in Charlotte,...
Five Gamecocks named to PFF All-SEC Squads
Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out for the...
Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey ruled out for season