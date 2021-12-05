Alabama remain kings of SEC, roll past Georgia

ATLANTA, G.A. (WIS) - Alabama defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, taking the SEC Championship home in Atlanta on Saturday.

This immediately puts Alabama in the conversation for the college playoffs.

Alabama broke the game open with a pick-six in the fourth quarter and did not look back after that.

Georgia would keep it close trying to claw back late but simply could not cut into the lead, eventually running out of time.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw for a game-high 421 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Jameson Williams had a game-high 184 receiving yards while adding two touchdowns.

Alabamas defense played a critical role in the game as they picked off Stetson Bennett two times, one of those being the critical fourth-quarter pick-six.

Alabama won with a final of 41-24.

