Oy! Wins Bark Brew Beer Fundraising Contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a big day for one pup-pular dog who won a contest to have his face on a can of beer in Columbia.

Oy is a 9-year-old dachshund mix who will have his face and biography on a limited can of Bark Brew Beer. The new batch was bottled on Friday.

Columbia Craft Brewing Company and Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services also known as PAALS say more than 5,000 people voted and donated money for Oy, a rescue dog who was adopted as a puppy.

He’s now the spokesdog for the Bark Brew Fundraising contest, after beating out more than 230 dog entries.

Oy’s parents’ Sidney and Jerry Gatch say the contest helps a great cause by providing service dogs for people with disabilities.

“Oy was one of the dogs they raised over $40,000 for PAALS it was just a brilliant fundraiser people just love to see their dogs get out there in any way and having the idea of him being forever on a beer can we’re just really thrilled,” Sidney Gatch said.

Training for each service dog can cost up to $40,000, and when the beer is purchased, proceeds go toward this year’s goal.

Oy receives several prizes including a case of the special release Bark Brew Beer, a $100 gift certificate for Little Barks Boutique, and a professional photoshoot. There will also be prizes for the second and third place winners. The beer is selling for $17 as a 4 pack $2 goes to PAALS.

