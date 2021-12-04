SkyView
Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - What started as an attempt to get rid of household pests ended with a $1 million home going up in flames.

It happened last month, about an hour west of Baltimore, Maryland, but fire officials just released the cause.

They say the homeowners were trying to smoke out a snake infestation and the coals were too close to combustible materials.

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread through each floor.

No injuries were reported as no one was at home when the fire started.

The status of the snakes is unknown.

The house, which was recently purchased for $1.8 million, has sustained more than a $1 million worth of damage.

Officials deemed the fire as an accident.

Fire officials advise homeowners to call a professional if there is infestation at the home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

