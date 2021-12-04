Georgia resident tests positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant

ATLANTA, GA (WIS) - According to the Georgia Department of Health, a Georgia resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

The individual who tested positive recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia for two days before traveling to New Jersey, where the positive test was confirmed, DPH says.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, the Georgia resident is fully vaccinated and self-isolating in New Jersey at this time. People who were in close contact with the individual are in the process of being contacted by DPH.

Officials say there have been no additional cases in Georgia identified at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.