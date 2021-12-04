SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID...
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.(CNN, FROM ELI LILLY)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children.

Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12.

That includes infants.

The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe disease.

It has been authorized to treat people ages 12 and up since February.

The pharmaceutical company says it has worked well in adult patients who have gotten sick after being exposed to the delta variant.

Lilly is still trying to determine how well it neutralizes the omicron variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chester County woman shoots, kills son with rifle after returning from deer hunting on...
Chester County woman shoots, kills son with rifle after returning from deer hunting on Thanksgiving, report says
Police pursuit of suspect in shoplifting causes wreck in Lexington
Shoplifting suspect fleeing from police causes wreck in Lexington
Traffic stalled for miles after crash on I-26
Crash on I-26 leads to death of pedestrian
Tammy McDonald, 53, was charged in a three-count indictment with two counts of producing...
Columbia woman indicted for producing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, officials say
A Lexington County Fire service engine vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision...
One dead, two firefighters injured after head-on collision in Swansea

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Oy is a 9-year-old dachshund mix who will have his face and biography on a limited can of Bark...
Oy! Wins Bark Brew Beer Fundraising Contest
Georgia resident tests positive for COVID-19 Omicron variant
Traffic stalled for miles after crash on I-26
Crash on I-26 leads to death of pedestrian