BB gun brought to Kelly Mill Middle School with student

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A middle school student of Kelly Mill Middle School was found with a BB gun on the school property Friday, according to authorities.

Law enforcement says the student did not present the gun as a weapon to any other students, so they will not be facing charges. According to officials, a student saw the BB gun and told authorities of the school.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the female student told them she forgot the BB gun was in her backpack. Deputies say the weapon was found after the school resource officer searched her bookbag.

The principal of the school says he is proud of the student who notified authorities, keeping other students safe.

The Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis sent out a letter to parents about incidents like this , asking them to talk to their children about gun safety at home.

Kelly Mill Middle School officials encourage students who see something to say something, and also who hear something say to something.

