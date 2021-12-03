SkyView
You’re invited to the Governor’s Mansion Christmas Open House

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster invite you to join them for a Christmas Open House this coming Monday, Dec. 6 at their home.

All of the decorations are done by the Columbia Garden Club. Dawndy Mercer Plank spent time at the mansion for a preview, and she found several of the decorations are from South Carolina grown products.

The trees are from Price’s Christmas Tree Farm in Lexington. Okra and red peppers are used in a display on the mantle above the library fireplace. Poinsettias around the home are from the Lexington Technology Center’s chapter of Future Farmers of America. The mansion’s executive chef, Pet Bowes, and his team are building a gingerbread house for display.

The Governor’s Mansion Christmas Open House Monday is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served as Simone Bryant of Benedict College sings carols. No registration is required. The event is free, but you’re encouraged to take a canned food item that will be donated to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

The Columbia Garden Club has 100% participation from its members - putting in about 6,000 hours in creating, designing, and decorating the mansion. All of the decor is funded by the garden club. No taxpayer money is used In addition to Monday’s open house, there are other opportunities to see the decorations inside the mansion. Regular docent-guided Christmas tours will run Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings on December 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16 at 10:00, 10:30, and 11:00 a.m. They are free of charge but are by reservation only. If interested in scheduling a tour, call 803-737-1710.

