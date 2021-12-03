SkyView
Two crashes on I-26 East have blocked all lanes
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two separate crashes on I-26 East near Exit 97 (US-176) and Exit 101 have blocked traffic for miles.

All lanes of I-26 East from Exit 97 to mile marker 102 are blocked, according to the Dept. of Transportation.

A collision with reported injuries caused the crash near Exit 97. The crash near Exit 101 was caused by a hit-and-run, according to troopers.

Expect delays and seek alternate routes as troopers work to clear the scenes.

