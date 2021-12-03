Traffic stalled for miles after crash involving pedestrian on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are blocked after a crash on I-26 Friday morning.

The incident happened on I-26 West just 2 miles east of Exit 119 (US-21 Swansea), according to the Dept. of Transportation.

According to troopers, the accident was caused by a pedestrian in the roadway.

Fire officials with the Sandy Run Fire Department say they are diverting traffic to exit 125 but it could take hours to clear the scene.

All lanes were blocked as of 6:50 a.m.

Expect delays if you’re headed that way this morning as officials work to clear the scene.

