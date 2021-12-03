SkyView
Traffic stalled for miles after crash involving pedestrian on I-26

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are blocked after a crash on I-26 Friday morning.

The incident happened on I-26 West just 2 miles east of Exit 119 (US-21 Swansea), according to the Dept. of Transportation.

According to troopers, the accident was caused by a pedestrian in the roadway.

Fire officials say they are diverting traffic to exit 125 but it could take hours to clear the scene.

All lanes were blocked as of 6:50 a.m.

Expect delays if you’re headed that way this morning as officials work to clear the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

