Advertisement

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigating fatal Blythewood motorcycle crash

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-person motorcycle crash Thursday.

Investigators say a man was driving his motorcycle across Branham Rd. on Sandfield Rd when he hit a ditch, resulting in a fatal accident around 6:45 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the man was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. They say he was not wearing a helmet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

