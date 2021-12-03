Richland Two Superintendent releases statement, addresses weapons in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron R. Davis addressed parents and employees of the district Thursday regarding weapons in schools.

Davis starts his statement by saying, “I find myself in the unfortunate position of having to write our parents and employees about weapons in schools, yet again.”

The statement comes after the recent school shooting in Michigan, which left four students dead.

“In the last few months, it seems we hear weekly media reports about students bringing weapons to schools in multiple Midlands districts including ours. Sadly, this week a school in Michigan suffered the heartbreaking and life-altering consequences that can occur as a result of the problem of students bringing guns to schools,” Davis said.

In March 2020, Davis also addressed the district when four different schools reported weapons having to be confiscated in the same week, according to his statement.

At this time Davis says Richland Two is in the process of finalizing a partnership with Be SMART, an acronym which stands for S – Secure all guns in your home and vehicles, M – Model responsible behavior around guns, A – Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes, R –Recognize the role of guns in suicide, and T – Tell your peers to be SMART.

Be SMART is an organization focusing on preventing children from gaining access to firearms.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about school safety and how we can keep students and employees as safe as possible. In all that we do, especially school safety, Richland Two strives for continuous improvement,” Davis said.

In his statement, Davis said more updates are also being made to keep students and faculty safe.

“The successful 2018 Bond Referendum is providing resources for updating all of our security cameras. More than 25 schools have received front entrance upgrades. Schools have received bullet-resistant glass and film both at the entrance and at areas around the schools. Fencing has been added and updated at areas around schools with additional gates. Doors and locks have been updated and continue to be updated,” Davis said.

Davis says he hopes to also add more School Resource Officers to the district staff. He says nine elementary schools have SROs at this time and other elementary schools have security officers. Also, according to the statement, all middle schools have one SRO and all high schools have two each.

The full statement can be found below:

The Richland Two Superintendent says any actions that jeopardize the safety of the schools in the district will not be tolerated.

