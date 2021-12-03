Richland County deputies searching for suspect in stabbing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing.

Deputies say they responded to 333 Percival Road around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds lying in the stairwell of the building.

A bystander was helping the man. He was rushed to a local hospital where he is being treated, as of noon on Friday, according to deputies.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

