Gilbert Middle School student charged after having knife at school, officials say

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, two girls have been charged after one had a knife Thursday at Gilbert Middle School.

Deputies say one of the girls refused to hand over a $20 bill belonging to the other girl, and then the other student showed a knife demanding the money back.

The student with the knife was charged with having a weapon on school grounds, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and the other student was charged with larceny after refusing to hand over the money.

Deputies say both students have been released to the custody of their parents and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

