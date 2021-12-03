Furry Friend Friday - Troy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troy is a 2-year-old Terrier mix that has been waiting for over 3 months for a new family to love him forever. Troy had a family but they unfortunately had to leave him behind when they moved.

Troy is about 60 pounds with a medium energy level. He is a very sweet and loving guy. He even does well with other dogs and has made lots of canine friends at Pawmetto Lifeline. Troy does great on a leash and is very easy to walk. He is pretty food-motivated and will do just about anything for a treat. He seems to know some great basic commands already. Troy loves to just hang out with people and be loved on!

As you can see, Troy is an excellent dog but he continues to be overlooked on adoption row. In fact, our Adoptions Manager said that she has never had anyone ask about him in the 3 months that he has been here. He is beginning to get a little stressed out here at our facility. We hope to find him a home very soon just in time for the holidays!

Our sweet boy Troy can’t wait to meet you! Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at //bit.ly/PLAdoptionApp.

