Furry Friend Friday: Milton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Milton is a 2-year-old kitty cat that would love a home for the holidays! He has been at our facility for 8 months but was homeless long before then.

Milton had a mommy that loved him and bottle-fed him as a baby. Unfortunately, she passed away and Milton was put outside. Milton was getting beaten up by another community cat in the neighborhood. He was brought in through our Community Cat Program to be neutered. He was ear-tipped and expected to be re-released. Thankfully, we had a spot open up in our adoption program. Since he is such a social guy, we knew we would be able to find him a forever home.

Milton really is one cool cat! Not only is he absolutely adorable with his chubby cheeks and big cartoon eyes, but he’s also full of personality! Milton is quite a comedic character and has lots of entertaining little quirks about him. He will literally run up and greet you like a dog when you enter the room. Our staff has absolutely fallen in love with him. He free-roams our admin offices and gets spoiled daily with treats, toys, and the latest, greatest cat bed that we find in the donation piles. He is an affectionate boy and you can pick him up and cuddle him which he loves. He is very playful and loves to chase a ball around or even another cat. Milton is phenomenal with other kitties! He is pretty independent and chills on his own or sleeps throughout the day.

When Milton first came to Pawmetto Lifeline, he appeared to have an old injury to his back right leg that was badly broken at some point in time. The doctor referred to it as a “lame” leg but since it was fully healed and he still uses the leg there was no need to amputate. He gets around just fine but could develop some arthritis when he gets older. Milton also tested positive for FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) which is a slow virus that affects a cat’s immune system over a period of years. The modern veterinary world has come to realize that this “disease” is very manageable and these cats can certainly still live alongside other non-FIV cats as it is extremely difficult to transmit. As long as you get regular vet visits every year and keep an eye on him he should be just fine.

Milton is part of our “Priority Pet” program. Once adopted, Milton will receive FREE basic medical care, annual wellness checkups and vaccines for life! He has a sponsored adoption fee which includes his up-to-date vaccinations, microchip and neuter. He is also considered “Best Match” meaning we are carefully looking for the perfect home for Milton!

Our sweet boy Milton can’t wait to meet you! Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. For a faster, smoother adoption experience, please complete an adoption application online before your visit at //bit.ly/PLAdoptionApp.

