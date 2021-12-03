First Alert Forecast: Dry for your weekend, but rain returns next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking some rain in your First Alert Forecast next week.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

We set a new record high temperature in Columbia today at 82 degrees! The old record was 79 degrees set back in 1991.

· Tonight, we’ll see a few passing high clouds. It will be dry but chilly. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

· Dry weather is expected for most of your weekend.

· We’ll see temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday morning for the start of the Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade in Downtown Columbia. We’ll see a few clouds around.

··By Saturday, highs will climb into the mid 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. ·

We’ll see some clouds around for your Sunday as well. It will be mild. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

An isolated shower is possible Monday as a cold front pushes in.

Higher rain chances move in by Wednesday (70%) into Thursday (40%). Alert Days are possible by then.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking dry weather for most of your weekend. Then, next week, rain chances increase, especially by Wednesday.

But first, we set a new record high temperature in Columbia today! The new official record high temperature was 82 degrees today at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE). That shatters the old record high temperature of 79 degrees set back in 1991.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight, we’ll see a few passing clouds in the Midlands. No rain is in your forecast. It will be chilly. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s.

You’ll notice a few more clouds in your weekend forecast.

On Saturday morning, temperatures will start the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Then, for the Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade Saturday morning in Downtown Columbia, temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

WIS (WIS)

Mid 70s are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

WIS (WIS)

On Sunday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s by afternoon.

A couple of showers are possible Monday as a cold front crosses the area. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’ll keep you posted about it. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Later in the week, especially by Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances will go up as another frontal system pushes in. We can’t rule out a couple of thunderstorms either.

WIS (WIS)

Rain chances are around 70% on Wednesday and 40% on Thursday. Alert Days might be posted for next week, so stay tuned. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: Passing Clouds. Chilly. Low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Clouds Around. Mild. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (70%). Highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.