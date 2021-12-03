SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Craft beer lovers will likely see prices increase soon

“We’ve definitely dealt with a lot of price increases across the board”
By Lowell Rose
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breweries hate to do it, but the cost of canning craft beer is coming with a big change from one of the biggest suppliers.

“We’ve definitely dealt with a lot of price increases across the board within the industry for the last couple of years, it has presented a lot of challenges,” said Brian Quinn, Director of Brewery Operations at Town Brewing Company.

One of the world’s largest suppliers of aluminum cans is sending shockwaves throughout the craft beer world. Come January 1, Ball Corporation is raising the minimum number of cans non-contract customers must order.

For local breweries like “Town Brewing Company,” their goal is not to pass growing costs for any resources on to customers.

Quinn said, “that’s always a tough decision to make because one, we don’t want to price out our loyal customers,”

Breweries fear that customers would also change over to a cheaper product or beer during inflation. but one customer we talked to believes people should just start preparing for the increase.

Hendrick Du Toit, a brewery customer said, “I think it’ll be smart for everyone to maybe start padding their wallets a little bit and thinking ahead to the future because we really don’t know when it’s going to end.”

Town Brewing says the increased cost is because of environmental issues, global supply chain issues, and a reckoning for better salaries in the craft beer industry.

“It’s only going to become increasingly challenging over the next year or so, I’m predicting a lot more price increases to come, that’s really been the only consistent thing the last couple of years is that we had to go by dealing with these price increases,” said Quinn.

Town Brewing Company says the one item that hasn’t changed much, is the cost of locally sourced malt, which is now competitive across the board. The brewery adds it’ll likely have to raise prices next year.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gamecocks and Tar Heels will battle for the Carolinas in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Battle of the Carolinas: South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Now, Confidence has grown into a global brand offering GaBBY Bows, plant-based haircare...
Columbia 15-year-old celebrates her business’s grand opening
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
The Tigers and Cyclones have never met in a football game, creating history between the programs.
No. 19 Clemson to play Iowa State in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

The doors will open to show off the festive holiday decorations from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
McMaster to host Christmas open house at governor’s mansion
The average price for a gallon of gas as of Monday is $3.02, according to GasBuddy’s daily...
SC gas prices drop again, average cost nearing $3 mark
wis
FIRST ALERT - Warming up today then cooling off with a good chance of rain by Wednesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: McMaster to host Christmas open house at governor's mansion
Bob Dole was a senator from Kansas for nearly three decades. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)
Graham, McMaster remember Bob Dole