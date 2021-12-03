CPD searching for man accused of shooting at vehicle while driving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is working to identify a male suspect accused of shooting at another vehicle while driving Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly before noon Wednesday on the 400 block of Spears Creek Church Road near the Village at Sandhills.

Two male victims told officials they were traveling north when the suspect drove behind them and aggressively honked the horn. According to police, the suspect is accused of then shooting at the victims’ vehicle causing damage.

At this time, police say the suspect was possibly driving a 2000′s style black Chevy Silverado with a toolbox or dog crate on the back. Officials say the suspect could have been driving with a South Carolina license plate beginning with ‘JSH’ or ‘JHS.’

The Crime Gun Intelligence officers of CPD will be assisting with the investigation. Police say no one was injured.

Any information regarding the incident is encouraged to be submitted to Crimestoppers either online or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

