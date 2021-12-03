COVID-19 relief available for small businesses in Richland Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have a new opportunity to receive financial assistance.

The COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant program can offer up to $15,000 in reimbursable expenses around Richland County.

The program will be managed by Richland County’s Office of Small Business Opportunity and Community Planning.

“OSBO is very excited about the opportunity to offer financial assistance to small businesses that were affected by COVID-19,” OSBO manager Erica Wade said.

Wade says the OSBO thrives on sustainability and capacity building, and this is an advantage to obtain both.

The application and guidelines are available online: https://richlandcountysc.gov/cv19grant .

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated $300,000 for the grant.

Businesses in Richland County with 50 or fewer employees that demonstrate revenue loss because of COVID-19 can qualify for the assistance.

Businesses must also have been in operation a year before March 2021. Hotels, franchises, and financial or lending institutions are not eligible.

Applications will be accepted first-come, first-served until all grant funding is dispersed.

More information can be found here - including eligibility requirements or help with the application, contact OSBO at 803-576-1540 or email osbo@richlandcountysc.gov .

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.