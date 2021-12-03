SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has at least one thing in common with thousands of parents and grandparents this winter: He’s picked up a cold from his young grandson.

The president has had an unusually low, scratchy voice and an occasional cough all week, prompting questions from the press about his health on Friday. He assured reporters that he’s tested daily for COVID-19 and is negative, and that has been dealing with a scratchy throat for a much less concerning reason.

“What I have is a one-and-a-half year old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop,” he said. “It’s just a cold.”

Biden spent the Thanksgiving weekend with his family in Nantucket, and on Monday, his youngest grandson Beau — named after Biden’s deceased son — was at the White House to help his grandmother welcome the White House Christmas tree.

Jill Biden picked a sprig off the tree and gave it to her grandson, along with a kiss.

Biden had his routine physical last month at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his physician released a report declaring him a “healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, investigated Biden for increased instances of “throat clearing” during public remarks and a stiffening of his gait. O’Connor reported that Biden’s coughing was the result of gastrointestinal reflux and that the stiffened gait was the result of a new diagnosis of “mild peripheral neuropathy,” spinal arthritis and compensation for a broken foot sustained a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chester County woman shoots, kills son with rifle after returning from deer hunting on...
Chester County woman shoots, kills son with rifle after returning from deer hunting on Thanksgiving, report says
A Lexington County Fire service engine vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision...
One dead, two firefighters injured after head-on collision in Swansea
Tammy McDonald, 53, was charged in a three-count indictment with two counts of producing...
Columbia woman indicted for producing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, officials say
Police pursuit of suspect in shoplifting causes wreck in Lexington
Police pursuit of suspect in shoplifting causes wreck in Lexington
Traffic stalled for miles after crash on I-26
Traffic stalled for miles after crash involving pedestrian on I-26

Latest News

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, E. Jean Carroll talks to reporters outside a...
Court hears arguments in Trump rape accuser’s lawsuit
Police pursuit of suspect in shoplifting causes wreck in Lexington
Police pursuit of suspect in shoplifting causes wreck in Lexington
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Parents of teen suspect charged in Michigan high school shooting
FILE PHOTO
Nutrition During the Holidays