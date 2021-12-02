SkyView
Vice President Harris to spotlight infrastructure bill during Charlotte visit

It is the vice president’s first visit to Charlotte since taking office.
Vice President Kamala Harris briefs French and American reporters at the Intercontinental Paris...
Vice President Kamala Harris briefs French and American reporters at the Intercontinental Paris Le Grand Hotel in Paris, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(Sarahbeth Maney | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the Queen City Thursday to talk about the White House’s newly-signed infrastructure bill.

It is the vice president’s first visit to Charlotte since taking office. The last time Harris was in North Carolina was back in April to discuss the American Jobs Plan.

For Thursday’s visit, Harris will be joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, and Gov. Roy Cooper to discuss the newly-signed infrastructure bill and how it will impact the Carolinas.

Related: Roads, transit, internet: What’s in the infrastructure bill

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, traffic delays will be expected during the visit.

Officers said traffic between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the South End will be affected between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers should plan ahead and use routes to avoid these areas if at all possible.

Congress passed the $1 trillion plan on Nov. 6 and President Biden signed it on Nov. 15th. WBTV previously reported North Carolina will get billions of dollars for roads, bridges, and high-speed internet access.

According to the White House, over the next five years, N.C. will get more than $7 billion for highways to address more than 3,100 miles of roads in poor condition.

There are more than 1,400 bridges on that list as well. The package contains more than $450 million for that.

The state could also get more than $900 million to improve public transit, and a big part of the package will go to improve internet access.

More than 1 million people in N.C. don’t have high-speed internet or can’t afford it. The infrastructure package contains as least $100 million to address that.

