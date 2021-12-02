SkyView
Teen arrested after Columbia isolated shooting, police say

According to the Columbia Police Department, a 17-year-old male allegedly shot multiple rounds...
According to the Columbia Police Department, a 17-year-old male allegedly shot multiple rounds at two teens inside a car at Manor Apartments on Lorick Circle.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A male teen has been arrested in connection with an isolated shooting Nov. 16 near Lorick Park in Columbia, police say.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a 17-year-old male allegedly shot multiple rounds at two teens inside a car at Latimer Manor Apartments on Lorick Circle.

Police say there was an apparent dispute between the suspect and the two teens in the car.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to officials.

