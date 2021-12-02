Teen arrested after Columbia isolated shooting, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A male teen has been arrested in connection with an isolated shooting Nov. 16 near Lorick Park in Columbia, police say.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a 17-year-old male allegedly shot multiple rounds at two teens inside a car at Latimer Manor Apartments on Lorick Circle.

Police say there was an apparent dispute between the suspect and the two teens in the car.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to officials.

