Subject of Edgefield County manhunt caught in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have captured a man who was at the center of a multi-day manhunt in Edgefield County.

Trevonta Langford is wanted on charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and aggravated domestic violence.

A search began Sunday in Edgefield County just outside North Augusta.

He was arrested at an apartment complex on Thomas Lane in Augusta near Regency Mall.

Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland said in a statement Thursday:

“Over the last 24 hours our manhunt for Trevonta Langford intensified. I’m glad to report that Langford is in custody. Working with our surrounding law enforcement partners and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Langford was located at an apartment complex in Augusta. He is being held in Richmond County until he can have an extradition hearing.”

The news broke two days after authorities started scaling back the manhunt that had drawn officers from several counties in the area and other agencies.

Fifteen pages of incident reports detail Langford’s criminal past that led to the manhunt. Many of his charges are domestic in nature.

“I know we have been a little close to the chest on some of this information. It is extremely sensitive. It is all domestic-related, so we are protecting the victim here,” said Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland.

Some of the charges outlined in the reports include harassing phone calls, violence and threats.

“They have been threatened, they have been terrorized, by Langford and we will continue to protect the victim at all costs,” said Rowland.

