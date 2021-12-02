SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Subject of Edgefield County manhunt caught in Augusta

Trevonta Langford is taken into custody in Augusta,
Trevonta Langford is taken into custody in Augusta,(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have captured a man who was at the center of a multi-day manhunt in Edgefield County.

Trevonta Langford is wanted on charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and aggravated domestic violence.

A search began Sunday in Edgefield County just outside North Augusta.

He was arrested at an apartment complex on Thomas Lane in Augusta near Regency Mall.

Trevonta Langford
Trevonta Langford(WRDW)

Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland said in a statement Thursday:

“Over the last 24 hours our manhunt for Trevonta Langford intensified. I’m glad to report that Langford is in custody. Working with our surrounding law enforcement partners and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Langford was located at an apartment complex in Augusta. He is being held in Richmond County until he can have an extradition hearing.”

The news broke two days after authorities started scaling back the manhunt that had drawn officers from several counties in the area and other agencies.

Fifteen pages of incident reports detail Langford’s criminal past that led to the manhunt. Many of his charges are domestic in nature.

“I know we have been a little close to the chest on some of this information. It is extremely sensitive. It is all domestic-related, so we are protecting the victim here,” said Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland.

Some of the charges outlined in the reports include harassing phone calls, violence and threats.

“They have been threatened, they have been terrorized, by Langford and we will continue to protect the victim at all costs,” said Rowland.

MORE | Deputies’ reports shed light on suspect at center of manhunt

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington County Fire service engine vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision...
One dead, two firefighters injured after head-on collision in Swansea
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
Two men arrested after fatal shooting on Longcreek Drive
Kershaw Co. student dies
8-year-old Kershaw Co. student dies
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School

Latest News

Police pursuit of suspect in shoplifting causes wreck in Lexington
Police pursuit of suspect in shoplifting causes wreck in Lexington
Four Midlands area military heritage organizations are joining forces to recognize the role the...
From Pearl Harbor to the Doolittle Raiders
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 3,780 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 7.4%
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a transit center in Charlotte's South End on Thursday.
‘America is moving again’: VP Harris promotes infrastructure law in Charlotte
wis
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warm through the weekend - Cooler next week