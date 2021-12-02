SkyView
Police pursuit of suspect in shoplifting causes wreck in Lexington

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A shoplifting suspect fleeing from law enforcement caused a wreck in Lexington.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near the KFC and Long John Silver’s parking lots on North Lake Drive, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say a detective was attempting to stop a driver who he believed had just been involved in a shoplifting incident. The driver ran his car into the back of a truck in the drive-thru and then ran away.

He was arrested by officers shortly after.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

