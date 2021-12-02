Police pursuit of suspect in shoplifting causes wreck in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A shoplifting suspect fleeing from law enforcement caused a wreck in Lexington.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon near the KFC and Long John Silver’s parking lots on North Lake Drive, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The shoplifting suspect drove his vehicle into the rear of the truck in the drive-thru and then fled from the crash on foot across the parking lot. He was arrested by officers and South Carolina Highway Patrol is coming to work this collision. pic.twitter.com/nKsKOSftF2 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 2, 2021

Police say a detective was attempting to stop a driver who he believed had just been involved in a shoplifting incident. The driver ran his car into the back of a truck in the drive-thru and then ran away.

He was arrested by officers shortly after.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

