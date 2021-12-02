SkyView
From Pearl Harbor to the Doolittle Raiders

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four Midlands area military heritage organizations are joining forces to recognize the role the Columbia area played in preparing for America’s fight in World War II.  We’re coming up on the 80th anniversary of the attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor, a surprise military strike on the United States. A day President Franklin Roosevelt called “a date which will live in infamy.”

Congress then declared war - ushering the United States into World War Two. And the Doolittle Raiders used key spots right here in the Columbia area to train for their retaliatory mission.

Richard Peterson is with the Lake Murray Chamber of Commerce. He joined WIS TV Midday to talk about a public event that shows how the airport and Lake Murray were key training grounds.

Take advantage of From Pearl Harbor to the Doolittle Raiders, the 80th Commemoration of Pearl Harbor, this Sunday, December 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m inside the Hunter-Gatherer Brewery at the historic Curtis-Wright Hangar.  That’s located at the Jim Hamilton - L.B. Owens Airport.

The family-friendly event is free.

