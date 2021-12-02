SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Omicron COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the...
Health experts in the two-state region are keeping an eye out for the new omicron strain of the coronavirus.(WRDW)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, health experts have detected the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Colorado.

The case involves an adult woman from Arapahoe County who had recently traveled to southern Africa. The woman is reportedly experiencing minor symptoms and is isolated by recuperating at her home. The woman was vaccinated, according to CDPHE, however she had not received a booster.

CDPHE has issued an isolation order for this case and close contacts in Colorado have tested negative.

The Tri-County Health Department and CDPHE epidemiologists flagged a positive test result to follow up on due to the individual’s travel history.

CDPHE is asking people who have traveled internationally to be tested 3 to 5 days after their return with a molecular or PCR test, regardless of symptoms or vaccination history. In a press release, CDPHE says “all Coloradans (ages 5+) should get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 18 or older who has received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago or who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their initial dose is encouraged to get a booster dose as soon as possible. In addition, all Coloradans (ages 6 months+) should get vaccinated with the flu vaccine to protect the health care system.”

Colorado is the third state in the U.S. to identify the variant; California and Minnesota identified the variant in two people so far this week.

Click here for the latest information on COVID-19 in Colorado and here for COVID-19 testing sites near you.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington County Fire service engine vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision...
One dead, two firefighters injured after head-on collision in Swansea
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
Two men arrested after fatal shooting on Longcreek Drive
Kershaw Co. student dies
8-year-old Kershaw Co. student dies
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: Near-record high temperatures possible Friday; also tracking a little wet weather ahead
Tammy McDonald, 53, was charged in a three-count indictment with two counts of producing...
Columbia woman indicted for producing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, officials say
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol
According to the Columbia Police Department, a 17-year-old male allegedly shot multiple rounds...
Teen arrested after Columbia isolated shooting, police say