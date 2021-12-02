SkyView
Man accused of stalking, abusing women in Sumter Co. charged, officials say

Kareem Sanchez Clark, 34, was charged Monday by the Sumter Police Department with stalking and...
Kareem Sanchez Clark, 34, was charged Monday by the Sumter Police Department with stalking and assault and battery 1st-degree, police said.(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department says has a history of abusing women was charged for three separate incidents over the weekend, according to officials.

Kareem Sanchez Clark, 34, was charged Monday by the Sumter Police Department with stalking and assault and battery 1st-degree, police said.

Officials say city police were called around noon Sunday to a business on Broad Street in Sumter where an employee claimed Clark threatened and stalked her. After responding to the call, officers say they learned of a previous incident involving Clark that occurred the same morning around 7 a.m.

According to officials, an estranged girlfriend of Clark suffered injuries during the incident. Officials say the suspect allegedly punched the victim multiple times while she was inside her car.

After the alleged incident reported by the Sumter Police Department, the suspect then continued to harass the victim and watched her place of employment from his apartment, which is adjacent to the business city police first responded to, according to officials.

Then, officers responded around 10 p.m. Monday to another disturbance call at the same business, according to officials. Officials say they found the victim from the previous incidents hiding outside of the building after being approached by the suspect.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim had a brief dispute which led to Clark threatening to kill his alleged estranged girlfriend. Clark threw a hammer at the victim before running back toward his apartment, police said.

As officers spoke with the victim, other responding officers went to the apartment which is where Clark was apprehended, according to officials.

The Sumter Police Department confirmed Clark has past arrests in South Carolina and North Carolina for violence against women.

Police say during his arrest, Clark was served with an outstanding contempt of general sessions court warrant for failure to appear on a possession of a weapon charge in the county. According to deputies, this charge is not related to the city’s case.

According to the Sumter Police Department, this is an ongoing investigation.

