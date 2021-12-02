Officials say Lexington Co. Fire involved in two-car collision, one dead

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County Fire service engine vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday night and killed one person.

The Lexington County Public Information Officer, Jessica Imbimbo says Lexington County Fire Service Engine 316 collided with another vehicle at the intersection of St. Matthews Road and Pine Tower Circle in Swansea around 6 p.m.

According to officials, the engine struck a car with one occupant inside and the Lexington County Coroner pronounced the occupant dead at the scene.

The Lexington County Fire Department says two firefighters were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol will be investigating the accident. At this time, investigators say the engine was returning to the station non-emergent before the collision.

The Lexington County Coroner says the identity of the car’s occupant who was pronounced dead will be released after next of kin are notified.

