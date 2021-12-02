SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Home Alone” fans now have a shot at renting out the house from the movie for one night this month.

Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7, and the stay is scheduled for December 12.

Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult, but the stay only costs $25.

This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

If you’re too young to remember “Home Alone,” the film came out in 1990.

The movie featured Macaulay Culkin as a young boy, who was left to protect his house from two buffoonish burglars.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Knoll High School (source: Lexington District 1)
New details released after loaded gun, knife found at White Knoll High School
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a potential homicide at an...
Two men arrested after fatal shooting on Longcreek Drive
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
6 arrested in connection to Lexington Co. storage unit break-ins
Change this caption before publishing
Body found in Cayce subdivision

Latest News

A Lexington County Fire service engine vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision...
Officials say Lexington Co. Fire involved in two-car collision, one dead
CPD identifies suspect in fatal shooting
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting, Columbia police say
An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting